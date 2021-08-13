Hospice of Cullman County, Inc., the fundraising arm of Cullman Regional Hospice, announced the 2021 MEGA CASH Draw Down that is scheduled for Thursday, August 19 has been postponed until further notice.
The decision was made by the Hospice of Cullman County, Inc. Board of Directors due to the rise in COVID cases in the community.
“At this time, we think it is best to postpone the event in order to help keep our community safe,” said Randy Weathersby, Hospice Board Member Event Chair. “We will continue to monitor the situation and will let everyone know if we make the decision to host the event this year.”
The Cullman Regional Hospice and Hospice of Cullman County Board appreciate the generosity and dedicated support the community has shown for this event and the mission of Hospice over the years.
“We are confident a bright future lies ahead for Cullman Regional Hospice and our entire community,” Weathersby said. “We anxiously await the return of our traditional MEGA CASH Drawdown event with all of our wonderful supporters and friends.”
For more information about Cullman Regional Hospice or Hospice of Cullman County, Inc., visit CullmanRegional.com.
