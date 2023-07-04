Deborah “Pepper” Hoover will be inducted into the Alabama Nursing Hall of Fame during the 11th Annual Nursing Hall of Fame induction ceremony on Nov. 9.
“I am extremely honored to be inducted into the Alabama Nursing Hall of Fame,” Hoover said. “I am passionate about nursing and blessed to be a part of a field of health science field that touches the lives of so many people when they need us most. I’m especially proud to play a part in educating future nurses and grateful for my colleagues in the field and in education who are also dedicated to providing the best opportunities for our students.”
Hoover began teaching at Wallace State in 1990, when she joined the college as an instructor. She became the chair of the Nursing department in 2010 and has led the program through multiple accreditation processes, the construction of a state-of-the-art facility, two designations as a Center of Excellence by the National League for Nursing, a partnership with UAB to offer a concurrent degree program for associate degree and bachelor’s degree, and more.
Last year, Hoover was appointed to the Alabama Board of Nursing to represent education. She has also served her community. She worked with community leaders to establish the first hospice in Cullman County, has served on numerous boards including the United Way of Cullman County, Good Samaritan Clinic and more.
She has been honored with numerous faculty recognitions, including outstanding instructor at UAB, where she taught before coming to Wallace State. Other awards include the 2005 Alabama Community College System Chancellor’s Award for Faculty of the Year; 2014-15 Healthcare Professional of the Year by the Cullman County Chamber of Commerce; 2017 National Institute for Staff and Organizational Development (NISOD) Excellence Award; 2018 Montgomery Lee High School Hall of Fame; 2019 Commitment to a Cause Award from Cullman Regional Foundation; and 2021-22 Innovation of the Year Award from the League for Innovation in Community Colleges.
“Wallace State’s Nursing programs and partnerships have grown exponentially and have earned significant accolades through Ms. Hoover’s visionary leadership,” said Wallace State President Dr. Vicki Karolewics. “She is most deserving of this prestigious honor, and we are so proud of her.”
Along with Hoover, other inductees will include Judy Bittinger, Carolyn B. Chalkley, Jennifer J. Coleman, Joy P. Dupree, Joyce Loyd Davis, Dorothy Ray Scarbrough and Ernestine Tucker.
The Board of Visitors of the Capstone College of Nursing established the Alabama Nursing Hall of Fame on March 16, 2001. The Hall of Fame was created to pay tribute to nurses and others who through their work and accomplishments have brought honor and fame to the profession of nursing and the State of Alabama.
The Hall of Fame is governed by the Alabama Nursing Hall of Fame Board comprised of members of our Board of Visitors. This body establishes the criteria for selecting inductees and the methods for determining eligibility for and election to the Hall of Fame. Nominations for induction into the Hall of Fame are submitted to a Selection Committee of the Alabama Nursing Hall of Fame Board.