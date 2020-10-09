HomTex has been awarded a contract to make masks for the entire United States Capitol complex. The masks will be supplied to members, staff and visitors.
Earlier this year, the Cullman based company began making its Dream Fit reusable cloth masks and then added disposable masks to its production line.
Congressman Robert Aderholt made the announcement regarding the contract on his FaceBook page Friday: “All this week we’ve been celebrating Made in America Week. Well, for our final post, I’m excited to announce that HomTex Inc. in Cullman has been awarded a contract to provide the United States Capitol complex with masks. I’ve been wearing their masks for awhile, and now every member, whether Democrat or Republican, staff and visitors, will be soon be wearing masks made right in the 4th District and Cullman, Alabama!”
By converting its operations to face masks, HomTex was able to hire additional employees to help with making the reusable, washable masks and later, disposable masks.
“We saw the country was in desperate need of the three-ply [disposable] masks. So we bought machines for that,” said CEO Jerry Wootten.
There was also a great need for U.S.-made face masks.
The HomTex plant in South Carolina will be making the nose piece and ear loops and once that happens, “The only thing we’ll be buying are cartons, boxes and films from outside of our plants, and we buy a whole lot of that locally,” said Wootten. “We’ll have a fully, 100 percent, USA produced product.”
