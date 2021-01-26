Cullman-based HomTex received approval from the federal Food and Drug Administration (FDA) Tuesday for its 3-ply surgical masks, opening up market opportunities.
In an email to city leaders, HomTex Vice President Jeremy Wootten said, “This is a major development for us. We now have FDA approval for the Surgical 3 ply masks and are able to sell our Alabama made product to healthcare institutions, state agencies, federal agencies, etc.”
In addition, the company will be submitting testing results to the FDA for its levels one, two and three masks soon and its N95 masks, manufactured in its new Selma facility.
In a partnership with the state of Alabama and Wallace Community College in Selma, HomTex established an operation to produce General Purpose and FDA approved Level 1, 2 and 3 Surgical Masks and N95 masks.
“Through this pandemic, we have seen the need for bringing supply chain manufacturing back to America,” said state Senator Garlan Gudger at the time of the Selma plant announcement.
During the COVID-19 pandemic, HomTex shifted production at the Cullman plant from bed linens to disposable medical grade masks as well as reusable, washable cotton masks. The manufacturer of DreamFit sheets, HomTex sells directly to furniture and mattress stores as well as national retail chains, specialty stores, gift stores and E-commerce.
Last fall, HomTex secured a contract to provide protective face masks to the federal agency responsible for the operation of the U.S. Capitol Complex in Washington, D.C.
HomTex is now the world’s largest producer of face masks and the only producer of masks made entirely in the United States.
