In this Times photo from Feb. 14, 2020, North Alabama Agriplex Director Rachel Dawsey, right, shows off a Spring Peeper to, Clay Bridges, 3, of Danville, (back left) Collin Jankens, 4, of Cullman, (back right) and Sophia McDowell, 5, of Trimble (center) during the Little Farmers Preschool Farm program: Hoppy Valentine’s Day. Amphibians return to the Agriplex Sept. 29.