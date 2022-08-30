What’s slithery, scaly, and ready for the spotlight? Snakes and a basketful of their reptile pals, all ready to slink their way to the North Alabama Agriplex this September for an educational, up-close date with local kids.
As part of the Agriplex’s ongoing Heritage Homeschool series for young learners, regional herpetologist Jay Eubanks (www.greensnakeeducation.com) is coming to Cullman on Sept. 29, bringing a gaggle of reptiles and amphibians along for a snake show that shows there’s way more to these ground-hugging animals than their hissing, sometimes-scary reputation suggests.
The 9 a.m. course is aimed at homeschoolers from across the Cullman area, and the $10 per-student fee ($20 maximum for multi-student families) will give kids a safe, supervised, firsthand look at some of nature’s most misunderstood creatures. Adults who accompany children can attend the course for free — a definite perk for any homeschooling grown-up who’s ready to go eye-to-eye with a reptile. Just be sure to register your children ahead of time: Contact the Agriplex at 256-297-1044 or via email at cullmanag@gmail.com for more information on the snake show or any of the nonprofit’s other learning opportunities.
Here’s a look at the other September courses the Agriplex has in store for local learners of all ages:
ADULT PROGRAMS
Sept. 7 at 6 p.m. — Learn to Sew: Upcycling Clothing
Do you have a favorite clothing item that needs an update? Do you see clothes for cheap — but they need that little something extra to make them pop? Come see how simple changes in clothing can make big impacts as you learn to create unique clothing items of your own. Course cost is $10, and registration is required. Call 256-297-1044 for more information.
Sept. 8 at 6 p.m. — Living Landscapes: Soil Health & Cover Crops
Soil health is vital to raising healthy and productive crops, as well as nourishing the livestock that forage local pastures. Learn how to fix soil and reap the multitude of benefits that cover crops provide with county extension agent Kira Sims, and take home a sample of cover crop seeds. Course cost is $10 per person, and registration is required.
Sept. 13 at 6 p.m. — Beginning Farmer & Rancher: Discover the key to Soil Health
Good soil management is the key to good fruit and vegetable production. Visit the Agriplex to take part in this free class, which will cover the latest soil improvement techniques. Though the course is free, registration is required: Contact Tony Glover at gloveta@aces.edu, or 205-568-0005 to register.
Sept. 21 at 12 p.m. — Lunch and Learn: Succulent Pumpkin Centerpiece How-To
Just in time for autumn adornments, learn how to craft your own pumpkin centerpiece at this month’s installment in the Agriplex’s free monthly Lunch and Learn series. Please call ahead to reserve your seat (and lunch).
Sept. 27 at 6 p.m. — Heritage Skills: Dried Flower Wreaths
Sarah Jane’s Flowers at Edmondson farm will be at the Agriplex to teach guests how to create take-home dried flower wreaths of their own. Course cost is $35 per person, and registration is required.
KIDS’ PROGRAMS
Sept. 9 at 10 a.m. — Little Farmers: Caterpillar to Butterfly
Explore the miracle of the butterfly life cycle in this class for our area’s smallest farmers. This $5, hour-long hands-on course is for children ages 3-5 accompanied by a parent. Registration is required.
Sept. 10 at 9 a.m. — Farm Kids Club: Animals on the Farm
Meet and greet our farmyard friends at the Agriplex, while learning about their different jobs and roles on the farm. This course runs from 9 a.m. until 10:30 a.m. and is tailored for children ages 5 and up accompanied by an adult. Course cost is $10 per child (with a maximum program cost of $20 per family); accompanying adults may attend for free.
Sept. 1 at 12 p.m. — Heritage Homeschool (Secondary): Medicinal Herbs
Take a tour of the history of native medicinal plants, and learn to identify them (and learn their many uses) with Southern Herbalist Darryl Patton This hands-on course is aimed at homeschoolers from grades 7 through 12 and runs from 12 p.m. until 2 p.m. Course cost is $10 per student, with a maximum program cost of $20 per family. Registration is required.
Visit the Agriplex online at www.agriplex.org to stay up to date on all the programs the nonprofit offers, as well as find instructions on how to register for the program of your choice.