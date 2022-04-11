Parishioners of Sacred Heart of Jesus Catholic Church gathered at church doors as Pastor Fr. Patrick Egan, OSB, blessed palm branches prior to Mass.
The centuries-old annual tradition celebrates the triumphal entry of Jesus into Jerusalem as the crowds praised Him with waving palms, songs and psalms. Five days later those same crowds demanded His Death on the Cross.
This fifth week of Lent marks the beginning of Holy Week, a special time for Christians and Catholics alike, a time in which participants accompany Jesus during His final journey with prayers, sacrifices and repentance for sins.
Holy Week services at Sacred Heart of Jesus are:
Monday, April 11
Masses 6:30 a.m. and 5:30 p.m.
Parish Penance Service — five
Priests available from 7-9 p.m. in the church
Tuesday, April 12
Masses 6:30 a.m. and 12 p.m.
Confessions — 7:15 — 9:15 pm
( two priests)
Wednesday, April 13
Masses — 6.30 a.m. and 5:30 p.m.
Confessions — 12-1 p.m. and 6:15-7:15 p.m. (Fr. Patrick)
7:30-8:30 p.m.-Hispanic Mass
Holy Thursday, April 14
Confessions — 12-1 p.m.
(Fr. Patrick)
Mass — The Last Supper — 7 p.m.
Followed by Eucharistic Procession-Adoration until midnight
Confessions — 8:30/9:30 — Fr. Patrick and Fr. John
Good Friday, April 15
Stations of the Cross-Divine
Mercy Chaplet — 2:15 p.m. Service-Celebration of the Passion of the Lord Confessions-7-9 p.m. (Fr. Patrick)
Holy Saturday, April 16
Solemn Easter Vigil-8 p.m. (Reception of RCIA into Church)
Easter Sunday, April 17
Masses: 7 a.m., 9 a.m. and 11:30 a.m.
Everyone is welcome to share in these liturgical services, regardless of religious affiliations. mFor more information call the Church Office at 256-734-3730.
