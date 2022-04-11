Sacred Heart of Jesus Holy Week

Parishioners of Sacred Heart of Jesus Catholic Church gathered at Church doors as Pastor Fr. Patrick Egan, OSB, blessed palm branches prior to Mass.

 Special to The Times

Parishioners of Sacred Heart of Jesus Catholic Church gathered at church doors as Pastor Fr. Patrick Egan, OSB, blessed palm branches prior to Mass.

The centuries-old annual tradition celebrates the triumphal entry of Jesus into Jerusalem as the crowds praised Him with waving palms, songs and psalms. Five days later those same crowds demanded His Death on the Cross.

This fifth week of Lent marks the beginning of Holy Week, a special time for Christians and Catholics alike, a time in which participants accompany Jesus during His final journey with prayers, sacrifices and repentance for sins.

Holy Week services at Sacred Heart of Jesus are:

Monday, April 11

Masses 6:30 a.m. and 5:30 p.m.

Parish Penance Service — five

Priests available from 7-9 p.m. in the church

Tuesday, April 12

Masses 6:30 a.m. and 12 p.m.

Confessions — 7:15 — 9:15 pm

( two priests)

Wednesday, April 13

Masses — 6.30 a.m. and 5:30 p.m.

Confessions — 12-1 p.m. and 6:15-7:15 p.m. (Fr. Patrick)

7:30-8:30 p.m.-Hispanic Mass

Holy Thursday, April 14

Confessions — 12-1 p.m.

(Fr. Patrick)

Mass — The Last Supper — 7 p.m.

Followed by Eucharistic Procession-Adoration until midnight

Confessions — 8:30/9:30 — Fr. Patrick and Fr. John

Good Friday, April 15

Stations of the Cross-Divine

Mercy Chaplet — 2:15 p.m. Service-Celebration of the Passion of the Lord Confessions-7-9 p.m. (Fr. Patrick)

Holy Saturday, April 16

Solemn Easter Vigil-8 p.m. (Reception of RCIA into Church)

Easter Sunday, April 17

Masses: 7 a.m., 9 a.m. and 11:30 a.m.

Everyone is welcome to share in these liturgical services, regardless of religious affiliations. mFor more information call the Church Office at 256-734-3730.

You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Trending Video

Recommended for you