Holly Pond's Megan Tucker never saw herself as a diesel mechanic. But, after finding information about the field online, Tucker decided to sign up for Wallace State's Diesel Technology program on a whim.
“I’ve loved it ever since,” she said. “It’s a really good program. No matter what stage and where you are, there’s always help from instructors or other students.”
Tucker has been able to benefit from paid apprenticeship opportunities while in the program, allowing her to get on-the-job training to supplement her training. Now, the Dual Enrollment student expects to complete her degree this summer...with no shortage of job opportunities available. The WSCC Diesel Technology program has a 100 percent job placement.
The WSCC Diesel Technology program will host a Women in Diesel Meet and Greet on Tuesday, April 25 at 5 p.m., with current students (including Tucker), faculty and staff on hand to answer questions. This online event is open to anyone interested in learning more about the program and what the career outlook is for this industry.
The Women in Diesel initiative is geared toward increasing the number of women and adult learners in diesel technology training and is supported by a grant from the National Science Foundation. WSCC also partnered with the National Institute of Women in Trades, Technology, and Sciences to increase the diversity of students entering the Diesel Technology program, ultimately providing more opportunities and jobs for women and other adult learner populations under-represented in the diesel technology field.
The hybrid option of the program, Diesel by Distance, enables students to complete their work online and attend labs at night or on weekends for those working through the week. Students enrolled in either option of the program can choose to attend full- or part-time.
Other highlights about the program and career:
- 95 percent of graduates with a Diesel Technology degree go on to work in positions with a starting pay of $16 to $24/hour. Master technicians can make up to $100,000
- Employer demand is so high that current Wallace State Diesel Technology students are receiving job offers before they complete their degree.
- Education program ranges from four months to 2 years, with day, evening, and weekend classes available.
- Scholarships and financial aid are available to pay for most student's tuition
- No diesel technology experience required
“Diesel technology is not just a man’s field anymore,” Tucker said.
In the year before the Women in Diesel initiative began, the WSCC Diesel Technology program had no women enrolled. Since then, nine women have received at least a short-term certificate. Currently there are five women enrolled in the program.
While some potential female students may be worried about the strength necessary to complete tasks, Diesel by Distance coordinator Anna Beard said those obstacles can be overcome.
“There are tools that all diesel technicians, men and women, use every day to help with jobs such as moving large tires or engines,” Beard said. “There are many ways technicians can adapt tasks to make completing them a little bit easier.”
To sign up for the April 25 online meet and greet, visit wallacestate.edu/womenindieselinfo and fill out the form there to access a link for the meeting. An in-person tour will be offered April 27 from 6-7 p.m., as a follow-up to the online meeting. For more information, contact Beard at 256-352-8356 or anna.parrish@wallacestate.edu. Another in-person Meet and Greet will be held on Aug. 8, from 5-7 p.m.
For more information about the program, visit wallacestate.edu/diesel or call 256-352-8357.