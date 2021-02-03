Holly Pond’s youth ball programs are set to proceed as planned in 2021 — as long as the state doesn’t order any more shutdowns.
Town Councilwoman Gladys Wisener, who chairs the town’s park committee, said the town’s baseball, softball and T-ball teams should be back to their normal routines this year after 2020’s summer league was canceled due to COVID-19.
Signups will begin this week, and anyone who wants more information about the town’s ball leagues can call the Holly Pond Town Hall at 256-796-2124.
Wisener also introduced the town’s new park director, J.C. Corneglio, who said he is excited to be involved with the park after he played there as a child and his children played there.
“I’m looking forward to being part of the park again and hopefully keeping it as good as it was and better,” he said.
The council also heard a pitch from Suntronics LED’s Glenn Boatright about purchasing an LED sign to replace the letter sign currently in front of town hall.
Boatright spoke to the council about some of the features that the LED sign offers, including the ability to change its slides over the internet and automatic dimming at night to keep it from being too bright for drivers.
He said Suntronics sells the signs at a wholesale cost and offers a three-year warranty on the sign, and the company is one of the only retailers that offers service on the signs that they sell.
The members of the council agreed that the town could use the digital sign to better inform the people of the community, but they also agreed that the sign’s price tag would be too much for the town to consider right now with some major projects in the works.
Councilman Charles Holcomb said the town has the construction of a new senior center, along with a major overhaul of the sewer coming up, so the five-figure price of the sign is something that should be considered farther down the road.
“I’m not penny pinching, but I don’t want to spend $20,000 on a sign right now,” he said.
After the rest of the council members agreed, the council voted to table the discussion of the sign until a later date.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.