HOLLY POND — The town of Holly Pond is set to host an Easter egg hunt for town residents on the Saturday before Easter.
Councilwoman Julie Ray came to the Holly Pond Town Council with an idea for the event during Monday night’s meeting, and after getting approval from the council to purchase supplies for the event, the egg hunt will be on April 3 at 2 p.m. in Governor’s Park.
She said the hunt will be split into two halves of the park, with the younger kids looking in one area and older kids searching in another.
Ray said she looked at some of the costs to buy enough plastic eggs and candy, along with some prizes for the kids from each age group who find the most eggs, and the council approved up to $200 in purchases to help get the hunt together.
“I think it sounds like a good community event to me, for the kids, to bring them together and get them outside,” said Mayor Carla Hart.
She said she has a volunteer to dress up as the Easter Bunny, and to make sure social distancing is followed, the bunny can be inside the park’s gazebo while children stand just outside for a photo.
Ray said kids will be asked to bring their own Easter baskets, but she has some available for anyone who does not have one or is unable to go out and buy one, and she said she can put some at town hall on the days before the event or can have some extra baskets on the day of the hunt.
The council also approved more than $18,000 in repairs to the town’s sewer system.
The work approved including replacing seals, installing two new shafts, replacing bearings and reinstalling two rotors in the water treatment plant. Each repair was quoted at $9,392, meaning the council approved a total of $18,784 in repairs.
Councilman Ricky Carr said there were three repairs that were recommended by Living Water Services, with the one approved by the council Monday being the highest priority before the Alabama Department of Environmental Management makes its next inspection.
The other two repairs for two of the town’s pump stations came in at totals of $8,364 and $15,974, and the council will have to look at those at a later date.
The council also heard from town resident Tina Murphree, who asked the town to look into the possibility of building a community garden for residents.
She said her daughter brought up the idea during a discussion about some of the food shortages that have been going on in the country.
If the town does build a garden in a central location to let people come together and grow produce, it could see a lot of use from people who live in apartments and may not have access to a garden or for activities for kids who are in school, Murphree said.
The members of the council agreed that the garden would be a good idea, and said they would think about how the town could build one.
“It’s a real good suggestion,” Councilman Charles Holcomb said. “I think it deserves some looking at.”
