HOLLY POND — Sewer rates are set to rise in Holly Pond beginning this summer, though town leaders emphasize that the rate increase ordinance they approved Monday evening isn’t aimed at gouging customers.
After weighing a number of scenarios intended to gradually ease customers into paying a higher (but, as leaders hope, eventually stable) sewer rate schedule, the Holly Pond town council on Monday approved an across-the board sewer rate bump for both residential and commercial customers that will take effect beginning with the July 2021 billing cycle.
Beginning in July of this year, the increase is set to raise monthly sewer rates for both residential and commercial customers by 25 percent. Beginning in July of 2022, sewer rates will increase another 10 percent, in the first of three annual 10 percent rate increases per year, ending with a final 10 percent bump that will take effect in July of 2024.
For residential customers who don’t exceed their basic 2,000 gallon per-month minimum, the full cycle of increases will result, four years from now, in a sewer bill of $20.49 per month, compared with the current $12.30 per month. In its first year, the initial increase set to take effect in July will mean a monthly residential rate increase of slightly more than three dollars: residents accustomed to paying the minimum monthly $12.30 for basic sewer service will see their rates go up to $15.40 per month in the year ahead.
In addition to the monthly increases, the council also approved a pair of changes to one-time fees that will affect new business customers — but that won’t affect existing business customers, nor new residential customers.
Residential tie-on fees, also known as “tap” fees, will remain at their current $500, and will continue to be assessed on a one-time basis whenever a new sewer connection is established. But for the first time, non-residential business customers of all sizes will be charged a $1,000 tie-on fee for each new sewer connection.
For business customers, the rate increase also comes with the institution of impact fees — one-time fees, levied each time a new sewer connection is made, that are intended to offset the increased load against the sewer system’s treatment capacity.
Until now, Holly Pond has never assessed a sewer impact fee on business customers of any size. The newly-approved ordinance changes that, authorizing the mayor to negotiate impact fees on a case-by-case basis with new businesses seeking to establish sewer service. On the residential side, things won’t change: just as before, new residential sewer customers won’t be assessed any impact fees at all. But for the town’s three categories of business customer — small business, commercial, and industrial — impact fees will be assessed based on the projected load a commercial operation will place on the town’s waste water treatment system.
In practical terms, that means a new small retail store whose sewer usage differs little from a conventional residential dwelling is unlikely to be assessed a significant impact fee. But a new franchise fast-food restaurant, water-intensive agricultural operation, or industrial customer could potentially face a more substantial impact fee if their monthly sewer discharge is comparatively high — or if their operation entails the discharge of grease or chemicals.
Because the percentage-based increases apply to all monthly fees across the board, they also will affect the overage rates paid by both residential and business customers. Currently, residential customers must pay $1.75 for every additional 1,000 gallons of sewer discharge that exceeds the 2,000 gallons included in their basic monthly fee. Beginning in July, the 25 percent increase will bump that amount to $2.19 per 1,000 gallons.
Town leaders are facing a number a current and expected repairs to Holly Pond’s existing waste water treatment system, which was constructed in the mid-1980s. The new increases, according to mayor Carla Hart, aren’t intended to generate revenues that exceed the town’s expected operational costs of maintaining and repairing the system in the coming years.
Monday’s specially-called town council meeting drew interest from at least one local business owner, Patricia Hale. Hale has owned and operated the Holly Pond Car Wash on U.S. Highway 278 since 1991.
“I’m sympathetic with it, and they don’t seem to be looking to just make money just to be making money,” she said Monday.
“I feel it’s needed. I know that they could be looking at much higher costs if their systems aren’t repaired; if their systems fail and bring down ADEM fines. Our rates have been low, and looking at the numbers they’re discussing tonight, they’ll still be very low compared to what a lot of other towns are paying. Overall, I’m okay with it.”
