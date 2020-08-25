Holly Pond had only one contested race Tuesday, with challenger Julie Ray edging out incumbent Lou Thomas for the Place 1 council seat.
Ray finished with 50 votes to Thomas’ 41 votes, putting her on a new council administration in which no other incoming official faced opposition. Set to be sworn in in November, the new administration will include a new mayor — former Place 2 council member Carla Hart — as well as new council member Charles Holcomb, who was the sole qualifying candidate for the Place 2 seat.
Hart replaces outgoing mayor Bill Oliver, who did not seek reelection. Oliver is concluding his first and only term as Holly Pond mayor.
No one qualified to run for Holly Pond’s Place 3 council seat during this election cycle, which means the council will have to nominate and appoint a Place 3 council member after the new administration takes office.
As for the rest of the council, the other current incumbents — Paul Brown (Place 4) and Gladys Wisener (Place 5) — will retain their seats after having moved through election season unopposed.
