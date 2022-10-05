HOLLY POND — The Holly Pond Town Council used its Monday, Oct. 3, meeting to look ahead and plan for the approaching holiday season with several events for the townspeople to prepare for.
Taking place Halloween night from 5-7 p.m. will be the town-sanctioned Trunk or Treat in Governor’s Park. The council plans to have to have a tent set up and encourages visitors to slowly drive through the area where they can pick up candy. This event will also line up with Trunk or Treat events taking place at Holly Pond First Baptist and the Holly Pond Fire Department.
Plans for the Christmas in the Park event are currently being developed. Council-member Julie Ray — who is over town beautification — confirmed that Mom and M’s food truck would be present and that she was attempting to contact other possible food trucks to participate. While there were hopes to rent a train similar to the one the town featured at their Easter, it was unavailable for both the planned date of Dec. 3 and the rain-out date of Dec. 10. The Luminaries and Cards in the Park event sponsored by the Holly Pond Civitan Club will also take place at this time.
Mayor Carla Hart also discussed with the council that she would like to recognize any veterans from the town by featuring their names and photographs on the town sign for veterans day. Any residents who would like to be featured were encouraged to contact the town hall or to send photographs and information to townofhollypond@outlook.com.
While the approval of the 2022-2023 budget was set to take place at Monday’s meeting, Hart told the council that she would like the opportunity to review the proposed budget for any errors or inconsistencies before presenting it for approval and the item was tabled until November’s meeting.
It was discussed to plan to set a line item within the budget that would allow for a one time donation of $10,000 to Holly Pond School. This donation would allow for $5,000 be given to the high school, $3,000 to the middle school and $2,000 to the elementary school to use at their discretion throughout the year.
In other business the council:
• Approved the presented 2021 financial audit.
• Denied a request presented from Michelle Boulahanis on behalf of the Holly Pond High School to use the town’s baseball field for a turkey shoot on Thanksgiving morning. Council members voiced varying concerns ranging from liability to potential property damage.