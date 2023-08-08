HOLLY POND — The Holly Pond muskrat — or muskrats — who has taken up residence in Governor’s Park may soon be receiving a rather severe eviction notice after the town council’s approval to enlist the service of Alabama Wildlife Services.
Last month, mayor Carla Hart informed the council of the muskrat’s presence and the damage it had caused to the town’s primary public gathering space. After examining the area around the park’s pond, Hart said she noticed a burrow which appeared to extend beneath the nearby asphalt walking trail.
Despite the council’s concerns of legitimate structural damage, the issue was tabled in order to seek out additional quotes for the rodent’s removal.
On Monday, Aug. 7, Hart revived the discussion by sharing the two additional quotes she had received. She also shared that while she originally believed a lone muskrat had been the perpetrator, she had recently observed a pair of muskrats wondering through the park.
After hearing both new estimates, the council elected in favor of Alabama Wildlife’s lengthier service of 21 days at the cost of $1,589. Hart said the underwater traps would be checked every two or three days for the duration of the service.
“Hopefully [they can start] as soon as I can contact them because this needs to get taken care of. I love animals, but not if they are creating havoc at our expense,” Hart said.
With the park’s wildlife concerns handled, council member Julie Ray shared her concerns that several human residents were also causing a disturbance at the site.
Ray said that while planting flowers, she witnessed several golf carts driving through the park and damaging the grass. She also discovered what she believed to be evidence of someone sleeping in the gazebo located on an island in the pond. Over several days, she has also seen a blanket on the ground and picnic table, as well as trash scattered around the area.
Ray said the park has also become a destination for those participating in what appeared to be explicit activities.
“We’ve had people backing into the parking areas so their tags can’t be read, and when we [Ray and her boyfriend] were pulling into the parking lot to water those flowers, there was a woman who was putting her clothes back on,” Ray said.
The council also gave an update on repairs being performed to the culvert beneath Lick Creek Bridge. While the town had previously been hopeful that construction would be completed in time for the beginning of school, less than ideal weather conditions have caused delays for the contractor, Carcel and G.
However, Hart said construction was nearing completion and she had personally visited the residents likely to be inconvenienced by the project. She said the residents were more than happy to take alternate routes in exchange for the improved road conditions.
“It’s looking good. The bridge is bigger and it’s going to be a whole lot nicer and whole lot safer,” Hart said.
To fund the project, Holly Pond will be dipping into its fuel and gas tax accounts for what it believes to be the first time. Town Clerk Connie Moore proposed leaving $1,000 in each account. By taking $14,554 from its fuel tax account and $41,097 from its gas tax account, the town be left with a remaining balance of $139,347 for the bridge repair. Moore said the remainder will be funded through the town’s $.01 sales tax account.
In other business, the council:
- Announced it had submitted the paperwork designating the official representatives to sign paperwork with the Alabama Department of Environmental Management for the wastewater treatment project.
- Announced the glue and carpet for renovations at the town’s batting cages had been purchased for $1340.26.
- Authorized Hart to seek out grant funding to construct a bathroom facility at Governor’s Park and the t-ball field.