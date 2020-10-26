County law enforcement has recovered ‘one of the biggest’ stashes of stolen property in department history according to a press release from the Cullman County Sheriff’s Office.
On Monday, the CCSO Special Response Team (SRT) and investigators arrested four individuals while serving a search warrant in Holly Pond.
Ronald Eric Bevington, 52, of Holly Pond was charged with trafficking in illegal drugs, receiving stolen property 1st, and unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia and numerous warrants.
Bevington fled from the scene on foot and was located after a three mile track by K9 Deputy Copper.
According to the statement, after a search of the residence and property, located on County Road 1728, deputies and investigators located 40 grams in meth, $5,300 cash, guns, trailers, guitars, tools, TVs, tablets, and other items.
“This is one of the biggest, if not the biggest, property recoveries we have had here at the Cullman County Sheriff’s Office during my twenty years here. No one dislikes thieves more than we do and it’s our goal to locate the owners and return as much of this stolen property as we can,” said Sheriff Matt Gentry in the press release.
Three other individuals were also arrested at the scene. Merlin Eugene Thomas, 38 of Holly Pond, was charged with unlawful possession of a control substance and unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia and an FTA warrant. Shaina Michelle Rajput, 36, of Hanceville was charged with unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia and numerous FTA warrants. Janissa Carolyn Dover, 27, of Cullman was charged with unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia.
All suspects are currently in the Cullman County Sheriff’s Office Detention Center on no bond.
Other charges may be pending as the investigation continues.
Find the sheriff’s office Facebook page to view more stolen property and call the Cullman County Sheriff’s Office Investigation Division if you recognize anything as yours.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.