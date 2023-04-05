HOLLY POND — Signs informing drivers of a recently approved ordinance, which prohibits the use of “Jake Brakes” and littering, have been installed on roadsides throughout the town of Holly Pond, but Mayor Carla Hart said not all of the town’s residents have been pleased with the restrictions.
The Holly Pond Town Council first began discussions on prohibiting semi-trucks from using their engine suppression brakes — commonly referred to as “Jake Brakes” — within the town in November, when council member Gladys Wisener shared complaints she had received from residents complaining of the excessive noise caused by the braking system. The issue of littering was discussed during the same meeting.
The town approved for its attorney, Dan Willingham, to begin drafting an ordinance — which was later approved — to address these resident concerns.
According to Attorney Michael Fuller — who was stepping into the role of the town’s counselor in November due to Willingham’s absence — the ordinance would make the operation of “Jake Brakes” within the town’s limits a finable offense, and would add additional fines on top of existing littering fines.
During the council’s meeting on Monday, April 3, Hart said she had begun noticing significantly less road noise when at her office in Holly Pond Town Hall — located near the town’s main intersection of Alabama Highways 91 and 278 — after the signs were installed. But, some residents had also shared their disapproval of the new ordinance with her.
“We’ve had some flack about it, the signs, and I hate that. I guess some people think we’re just out there to give them a ticket. To me, these are courtesy signs. I’m not going to sit out there all day long and take down license plate numbers, and I don’t expect anybody else to,” Hart said.
“I’m hoping they’re effective and we don’t have to do anything to penalize anyone. That was not our intention. We just wanted drivers to take caution and to respect our community.”
In other business the council:
- Announced the completion of several improvement projects including new directional signs installed on Hwy. 278, new netting in place at the town’s baseball field, finished paint on the town’s storm shelter and a pothole was repaired in front of the Antique Store.
- Announced it would be opening bids to repair damage to the culvert at the Lick Creek Road bridge at its next meeting, scheduled for the first Monday in May.
- Announced its loan with People’s Bank had been fully paid in the amount of $33,618.49.
- Announced it would be paying off its $251,000 loan with Tradition’s Bank on Tuesday, April 4.
- Approved a $4,400 quote from Playtime Sales representative Stanley Legg to reposition the swing set in the town’s playground and remove the existing pea gravel.
- Approved for Parris Fencing to repair a section of chain link fencing at the town’s tee ball field for $875.
- Approved the purchase of roughly $1,400 of outdoor carpet for the park’s batting cages.
- Announced its participation in the upcoming People Against a Littered State countywide cleanup day on Saturday, April 15. Bags and flyers will be available at Holly Pond Town Hall and a large dumpster will be placed at Lions Club Park to place items in.