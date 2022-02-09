Holly Pond leaders were hopeful they’d break ground this year on a new municipal building where local seniors could get together. Instead, they’re going back to the drawing board after seeing the inflation-fueled price tag.
The town has scrapped plans to move forward with building a new senior center, thanks to dramatically rising costs. Those costs intruded on reality earlier this week, when the town council reviewed the trio of construction bids on the project — and reluctantly rejected them all.
“The final bid — the lowest bid — was $636,000,” said mayor Carla Hart on Tuesday. “Another one was $682,000, and the third was more than a million dollars. We just could not justify that expenditure.”
Holly Pond had secured a $250,000 grant from the Alabama Department of Economic and Community Affairs (ADECA) to help fund the center’s construction, which in its earlier planning stages was estimated to cost far less — around $300,000. The 80/20 matching grant would have required the town to pay for 20 percent of the overall project. But during tough economic times, the gap between a $300,000 projection and a $636,000 bid is an insurmountable one for a town of Holly Pond’s size, said Hart.
“That’s an extreme, abundant excess beyond what we’d budgeted for,” she said. “Since COVID set in, things have just gone up extremely high, due to the situation with the rise in building materials costs. It was almost double what we had budgeted for. It’s not good sense, in the opinion of the council, to spend taxpayers’ dollars on that steep of an amount right now. Even our grant consultant said that he would not do that.”
For now, the town will wait and watch the construction market in the hope that inflation subsides, a future grant might take rising costs into account, or perhaps both. In the meantime, plans for a new senior center have been suspended, while local seniors continue to use the existing facility located on Lions Club Road.
“We’re not giving up on doing it for the seniors,” said Hart. “We can always reapply for a grant, they said, at a later time. And hopefully the moneys on the grant side may go up — or maybe materials costs will come down. We’re just not sure at the moment what we’re going to do. But we are getting our heads together to talk about options, because we do want to provide for our seniors. They built this community, and they deserve out best efforts.”
A new senior center has long been the biggest municipal capital spending project on Holly Pond’s near horizon, and watching the long months of planning all come to nothing has taken an emotional toll on Hart and other local leaders. “It’s been on my mind since I first came into office,” she said. “It’s really all I’ve been thinking about this week. But it’s not dead and gone. We’re going to work together to try to figure something out.”
The town already had paid for design and engineering work in anticipation of starting construction this year, and the grant-funded portion of that cost will have to be returned to the state. “There was a draw of a little over $12,000 that we will have to give back to ADECA,” Hart explained. “It’s money you hate to see go away, but in the long run I think the council agrees it will have been the best route for us to go.
“We appreciate of all the planning help we received from St. John Associates, 5R Designs, and Community Consultants out of Huntsville; for all the work they have done for us,” she added. “We are just heartbroken that we had to set this aside for now. They’ve all been awesome. They’ve met with us many times, dealt with the changing designs, and came up with a good design that we were all happy with. But it just costs more than we can afford. It’s nobody’s fault. There’s nobody to blame except for the economy — and we don’t control that.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.