The town of Holly Pond joins the growing list of municipalities to proclaim the month of September as Suicide Awareness month as Karen Cook with Cook Ministries presented the council with the proclamation Wednesday.
After losing her brother to suicide in 2015, Cook said that the nonprofit was founded with the primary goal of raising awareness of suicide prevention. She has since been making the rounds, visiting local municipalities across the county addressing this issue.
“Our goal is to just bring awareness and to do away with the taboo that is around suicide and talking about it — and just say that it’s OK to get help and to reach out when you feel like you need to,” Cook said.
Also on Sept. 7, the town also approved to sponsor a Trunk or Treat event to take place on Halloween night from 5-7 at Governor’s Park following the suggestion of Mayor Carla Hart.
In other business the council:
• Approved for Hart to spend up to $4,000 to be used for removing stumps at the town’s ballpark.
• Approved the surplus of a 2001 Arctic Cat 250 four-wheeler.
• Denied the opportunity to increase the town’s Business License Issuance fee.
• Received an update on concrete work being done to the town’s basketball court that should take place Sept. 10.
• Received an update that new chains and swings had been installed at Governors Park and that the swings along the walking trail had been painted.