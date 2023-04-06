April showers may bring May flowers, but they have also caused the town of Holly Pond to reschedule its Easter celebration to Monday, April 10, due to the predicted weather conditions.
Saturday’s forecast was a topic of heavy discussion on Tuesday evening, when Holly Pond Mayor Carla Hart met with a group of community volunteers to begin filling more than 5,000 eggs with candy in preparation for the town’s annual Easter egg hunt. When the likelihood of rain was upgraded from 80 percent to 100 percent on Wednesday, the decision was made to reschedule.
Children will be able to begin filling their baskets with the thousands of pastel colored Easter eggs at 4 p.m., and those with the keenest eyes are advised to be on the lookout for a handful of “prize” eggs, also hidden throughout the park.
The evening celebration will feature a variety of games, train rides and an appearance from the Easter bunny. A new addition this year is an inflatable obstacle course. Food trucks will also be located near the park’s entrance off Brooklyn Road.
Any volunteers wanting to assist with dispersing the eggs should arrive at Governors Park at 1 p.m.