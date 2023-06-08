HOLLY POND — The Town of Holly Pond continued its pursuit of beautification on Monday, with Mayor Carla Hart presenting an ordinance to the council which would address dilapidated and deteriorating buildings within the municipal borders.
During its previous meeting, the council approved an ordinance to regulate junk yards and recycling facilities. Hart, at the time, described the regulations as the beginning of a series of proposals to “keep the town tidy.” Unlike those regulations, that were approved immediately by suspending the rules of procedure, Monday’s proposal was presented to council members for review before continuing its discussion at the next scheduled council meeting.
In a follow-up phone call on Wednesday, Hart said her intentions behind the ordinance was to address public safety and maintain the overall appearance of the town.
“Just to keep yards mowed and you know sometimes buildings will just sit there and deteriorate. It’s sad to see that when people let them just sit there and fall down like that. We’re not trying to be nit-picky, we’d just like for the town to look clean and presentable. It represents us as a community. We should all strive to keep our little town looking like a nice homey community,” Hart said.
However, she said “between 80%-90%” of the lengthy ordinance drafted by the town’s attorney, Dan Willingham, would not be applicable for a town the size of Holly Pond which prompted the delay in action.
“To me, it’s just not feasible for our little town. That ordinance is around eight or 10 pages long and you know how legal things are, there’s a lot of mumbo jumbo in there,” Hart said.
Also speaking to The Times on Wednesday, councilmember Julie Ray said she had not yet been able to review the document closely enough to offer her opinion.
In a 3-1 decision, the town also appointed Deborah Holcomb to the Place 2 council seat following the death of her husband, Charles Holcomb on May 14.
Ray brought the dissenting vote with her nomination of resident Michael Taylor. Ray said her nomination came not as a vote against Holcomb, but rather to support a community member who had previously expressed an interest in serving on the council.
“We presented two good candidates. I felt Deborah would be a good person to fill Charles’ shoes and step in for the remainder of his term. Her mother had been a councilwoman. She obviously knew Charles very well and knew a lot of things that went on around the town, because of that and the fact that she’s lived here for many years and has been involved,” Hart said. “It was a difficult decision, we just sat there and praised both of them.”
In other business the council:
- Announced the replacement of a damaged guardrail on Brooklyn Road at the the cost of $3,900.
- Approved to allow American Rescue Plan funds be used to repair and replace playground equipment at the municipal park.