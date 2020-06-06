Holly Pond residents will have the chance to learn more about the town’s plans for a new senior center at a public meeting later this month.
The meeting will be held on Tuesday, June 23 at 6 p.m. at the Guy Hunt Library and Museum, located at 60 Lions Park Road in Holly Pond.
Mayor Bill Oliver said the purpose of the meeting is to discuss the town’s plans to apply for the Alabama Community Development Block Grant Program to help pay for the senior center.
He said the meeting will give town residents an opportunity to hear about some of the town’s plans for the center, and staff members from Cullman County Economic Development will be on hand to answer questions.
“We’d love to have anybody that’s interested to come by and look,” Oliver said.
He said the town is still gauging the costs of the center and deciding on the timeline for its construction, and if the council decides to go ahead with it, the next step after the meeting will be to hire an engineering firm to visit the future site of the center and begin drawing up plans to get a firmer estimate on the costs.
In April, the Holly Pond Town Council approved the purchase of a 13.2-acre parcel of land, which is located between the Guy Hunt Library and Holly Pond Cemetery and adjoins the town’s park, with the purpose of expanding the park and giving the town room to build a senior center and new community storm shelter.
In the meeting to approve the purchase, Oliver said the town’s seniors deserve a center that is just as good as the ones in surrounding communities, and it has been part of his plan as mayor since he was elected.
“Day one, that was one thing that I wanted to do,” he said.
