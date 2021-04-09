When Victoria, Stephen and Judah Hollis were deciding where they wanted to go to college, they didn’t have to look very far for ideas. Their older siblings had already attended Wallace State and they knew that’s where they wanted to go as well.
“My siblings had wonderful experiences at Wallace State,” said Victoria, who graduated this last summer with an Associate in Applied Science in Nursing. Her brother Stephen graduated in Spring 2020 with an Associate in Applied Science in Machine Tool Technology-CNC and Judah expects to graduate this year with an Associate in Applied Science in Welding.
Stephen added that he felt at home at Wallace State and Judah appreciated the affordability and the scholarship opportunities.
Six other siblings attended Wallace State: James Hollis, Sarah Hollis, Samuel Hollis, Daniel Hollis, Grace Hollis and Nathan Hollis. Isaac Hollis is the most recent student. He’s studying Diesel Technology.
During his time at Wallace State, Stephen said he built relationships with other students and staff and he was especially grateful to his Machine Tool Technology instructors Gary McMinn, Jonathan Minyard and Steven Smith.
“All three of them encouraged me to continue the course,” he said. “I felt comfortable with them being there and I made lasting memories with them.”
Judah said his time with Wallace State Welding has made him a better candidate for job opportunities. He said his instructors and other faculty and staff at Wallace State “encouraged me to do my best and never give up.”
Victoria appreciated the support she received from the Nursing faculty.
“The teachers and staff were all so helpful and encouraging as I worked toward my dream of being a nurse,” she said. “Staff who didn’t even know me personally would congratulate me and encourage me as I pursued a better education for myself.”
All three are employed in their field of study. Stephen said with so many possibilities in the Machine Tool Technology field, he has many opportunities for the future. “I don’t know where I am to plant myself in the world, but I do know that I will always remember the teaching I received at Wallace State.”
“I have a job in welding and I’m looking forward to many years in it,” Judah said.
Victoria is a nurse in the Oncology unit at St. Vincent’s East. “I love my job, my fellow nurses and how far I’ve come,” she said. “I owe it all to God, my family, Wallace State and the Future Foundation for supporting me throughout my education.”
This is one in a series of spotlights and events to be featured in April as Wallace State celebrates national Community College Month. Visit wscccalumni.org/ccmonth21 for more information.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.