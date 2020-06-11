Clint Hollingsworth announced his candidacy for Place 4 on the Cullman City Council. He has served three terms on the council and wants to continue to serve the citizens of the Cullman community. Hollingsworth currently serves as the Chairman of the Cullman City Council Tourism Committee and Vice-Chairman of the Public Works Committee.
Place 4 is responsible for parks & recreation, tourism, and the Cullman Regional Airport.
“I am extremely proud of the park and rec program we have in the city of Cullman. We have some of the best facilities in the country,” said Hollingsworth. “As a member of the city council, my goal is to improve the quality of life for our citizens and help make our economy strong. We are doing it right in Cullman.”
Many things have come to fruition during his time on the council including: Cullman Wellness and Aquatics Center, the Cullman Archery Park, Disc Golf Course at Heritage Park, award winning festivals and events, Connected Playground at Ingle Park, and a grant awarded for improvements to Nesmith Park. Hollingsworth said he is excited about the potential at the airport. "Studies have shown that the airport should be a focus of our future economic development endeavors. Aviation and aerospace jobs will help to diversify our industrial base," he said.
During Hollingsworth’s tenure on the council, Cullman’s industries have created over 6,000 jobs and invested over $1 billion in our economy. “Year after year, Cullman is ranked #1 in the state for new and expanding industry. I believe it is extremely important for leaders to be supportive of economic development. Our support helps create jobs so people can provide for their families,” Hollingsworth said.
Being a small business owner himself, Hollingsworth understands the issues many of them face. He pledges to continue to be supportive and look for ways to assist them, especially with the hardships many face because of COVID-19. Hollingsworth said, “This pandemic is like nothing any of us have seen before. I ￼am actively looking for ways to help Cullman’s businesses and citizens get back on their feet."
Hollingsworth said one of the issues at the forefront of the next four years will be working with the Cullman City School Board to create better learning environments and facilities for our children.
One of his main goals during the coming term is working to bring the community together. "Cullman has always had a reputation of excellence throughout the state,” Hollingsworth said. “There have been issues in recent years that threaten what has always made us successful. My desire is for us all to get on the same page and move forward in tandem to make Cullman the best it can be."
"I can promise you this - I will always do what I feel is right. At times, decisions have to be made that are not popular with everyone. Whatever I do, I do with a deep respect for this community and consider what will be the best thing to carry us into the future. I have children in the Cullman City School system just like you. I want them to be in an environment that helps them grow academically and provides a quality of life that will help them thrive,” Hollingsworth said.
Hollingsworth has been married to Leslie (York) for 23 years. They have four children: Caroline (19), Eliza (17), Clementine (11) and Nelson (10). He is the owner of Cullman Brokers Unlimited, LLC.
