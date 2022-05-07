In celebration of North Alabama’s rich history of agriculture, the Alabama Mountain Lakes Tourist Association has added the Agriculture Adventures Trail to its growing list growing list of getaways.
With the recent success of the AMLA Wine Trail, AMLA President Tami Reist set her sights on growing the agritourism industry in her continued efforts to connect the 16 county region through their trails program.
Made possible through grant programs developed in part by State Representative Corey Harbison and Senator Garlan Gudger, the Agriculture Adventures trail features 34 experiences ranging from orchards and wineries to festivals and farmer’s markets.
“Through these grant programs we are able to draw people into these communities and showcase things that don’t always get the attention that they deserve,” said Harbison.
During the program launch ceremony at Sullivan Creek Ranch on Thursday, one of the stops on the Agriculture Adventures Trail, guests were treated to product information and a farm-to-table luncheon, featuring products from Isom’s Orchard, Reeves Peach Farm, J. Calvert Farms and Gentry’s Produce.
With Greg Sullivan’s commitment to the highest quality Akaushi beef, and his wife Emily’s addition of her Cattle and Canvas art studio the venue offers both spaces to practice your roping skills and exquisitely rustic farm-to-table dining experiences.
Finding inspiration in the beauty of the properties more secluded corners, Emily was inspired to add luxury pop up picnics to the venues offerings, taking care of everything from appetizers to clean up.
As Deputy Commissioner of Alabama’s Department of Agriculture and Industries, Tami Culver is unsure what to chalk it up to — pandemic or cultural shift — but she says farms are changing.
“It’s a different mindset, farms are beginning to open up to the community, and people are becoming much more interested in where their food comes from and the process involved,” Culver said.
For more information on the trail, call Reist at 256-350-3500 or visit northalabama.org/trails/agritourism-trail/.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.