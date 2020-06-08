Work will soon begin on the long-awaited widening of Hwy 157. At its meeting Monday night, the Cullman City Council approved two bids to begin work on the project.
“The widening of 157 is really going to happen,” said Mayor Woody Jacobs. The council approved bids by Apel Machine and Supply Company in the amount of $339,230 and $1,649056.50 for sanitary sewer relocations and water line relocations, respectively. The mayor said two more bids related to the project will be awarded in July.
“It’s been a long-time coming,” said Council President Jenny Folsom.
The council also approved several special event permits for protests, prayer vigils and 4th of July fireworks.
A prayer vigil, led by James Fields, will be held at Depot Park on Wednesday from 3-5 p.m. Amy Kampis with Correct Cullman said the idea of the vigil is to bring the community together. “I believe that the only way we can achieve racial unity it to work together, and have everybody praying together.”
Some worshipers may choose to stay in their cars, but others are welcome to participate in the park with social distancing requirements in place, she said. “We just wanted to make sure that our whole community was represented,” she said.
Correct Cullman also received permits to continue protests on Tuesday, Wednesday, Saturday and Sunday at the park. Protestors have been in the park every afternoon since last Sunday, protesting the death of George Floyd by Minneapolis police officers.
Cullman Police Chief Kenny Culpepper spoke on behalf of the request, noting that the police department and city respect free speech and the right to protest. “These individuals have been absolutely correct in everything they’ve done,” he said. “They’ve been cooperative and peaceful.”
The council also approved requests from Terrell Jones of Smoothfondu Band to hold a musical protest and concert at Depot Park on July 17 from 7-10 p.m., and from Cullman First Baptist Church to hold a Live Stream Motion Conference in Depot Park on July 23-25 from 10 a.m. - 7 p.m. each day.
Fourth of July Fireworks will be put on by Cullman Parks and Recreation this year. Desperation Church has held the event for the past 10 years, but decided not to this year, so the city is taking over the event being held at Heritage Park.
Parks and Recreations Director Zac Wood said, “We plan on having this bigger and better than ever show for July 4.” He said people can drive in and stay in their cars where they can listen to music synched to the fireworks show on the radio or they can go into the park where there will be social distancing seating on the soccer field.
Jacobs said the show will be about 15 minutes, and will be visible from several vantage points around Cullman.
“We’ve missed so many of our events this spring that we’re used to so I think it will be a great thing,” said Folsom.
During public comments, Deborah McAfee, niece of Ottis and Evelyn Burrow, spoke on behalf of what the city is doing with her family’s former property.
The city purchased the former Burrow property in 2011 for $1.5 million, which includes a total of 170 acres split across the north and south sides of County Road 222. The 67 acres on the north side were set aside for new industrial expansion, while the south side was designated for recreation. Since then, the city has announced they were building spaces for an RV park and campsites. Some residents have been critical of the city’s plans for the site, but McAffee said her aunt and uncle would be pleased with how its being developed.
She noted that they were in the hospitality industry as hotel owners and worked to bring other businesses into Cullman. “They were sharing and caring about Cullman,” she said.
McAfee said Cullman’s Park and Recreation Department is caring for the property in the way her aunt and uncle would have wanted. “It needs to be shared with Cullman, and I think that’s what my aunt and uncle would have wanted.”
The RV park is being named “The Palomino RV Park at the Burrows-Hamilton Farm” in honor of the Palomino motel and cafe they once operated. There will also be walking trails, fishing ponds and an arboretum on the property.
“We appreciate the Burrows and Hamilton families so much for all that they’ve done for Cullman,” said Folsom.
In other business, the council:
- Approved a bid by Delaney Plumbing, Inc. for plumbing services
- Approved a bid by K & M Electrical Contractors for electrical services
- Approved to enter into contract with Gooddwyn, Mills and Cawood for engineering services for taxiway connector relocation
- Approved a resolution amending the position control detail to add a person on the rights-of-way crew and another employee to do street drainage.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.