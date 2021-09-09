The Cullman Planning Commission approved site plans for a new duplex apartment complex on Cleveland Avenue and for Jack’s to build a new building at its current location on Alabama 157 during Monday night’s meeting.
The site plan submission for the apartment complex from architect Jock Leonard said the complex will include four buildings with eight apartment units.
The site plan was approved contingent on requests from the city’s departments, including the addition of water meters for each unit, revising the dumpster’s enclosure to add bollards and the addition of parking spaces to provide two spaces for every unit.
The site plan for Jack’s on Alabama 157 was approved for the restaurant to build a new building at its current location.
Engineer David Haynes, with St. John & Associates, said the new construction will be for a restaurant that follows Jack’s updated building design and will allow for better entry and exit from the restaurant with the upcoming expansion of Alabama 157 into four lanes.
In other business, the commission:
Approved a short form subdivision on John H. Cooper Drive SE to create two lots.
Approved a short form subdivision at 4th Street SW (Highway 278 West) & Ward Avenue SW to create one lot.
Approved a short form subdivision for Miracle Field at Main Avenue SW/Miracle Field Drive SW/Lessman Street SW to combine lots.
Recommended the approval of a rezoning request for 101 Main Avenue SW from R-4 to CBD.
Recommended the approval of an annexation request at 160 Golf Course Road SW.
Recommended the approval of an annexation request at 471 County Road 1466 and 550 County Road 1467.
Recommended the approval of an annexation request for Childhaven.
Recommended the approval of an annexation request at 100 County Road 497.
Recommended the approval of an annexation request at 155 County Road 497 and 173 County Road 497.
