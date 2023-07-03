One man is in custody and another remains at-large after a multi-jurisdictional high speed pursuit ended in Cullman on Friday, June 30.
According to a statement from the Madison Police Department, officers were dispatched to a robbery at the Crossroads IGA convenience store located at 8064 Old Madison Pike and to a second robbery at a Walgreens, 8000 Madison Blvd. Responding officers identified the suspect's vehicle. Officers attempted to prevent two suspects from fleeing, but were unsuccessful.
A brief pursuit was initiated by MPD, but was called off due to safety concerns, according to the MPD. Vehicle information was shared with neighboring law enforcement agencies. Morgan County and Priceville Police officers, picked up the pursuit after the suspects fled south.
Authorities say the driver lost control of the vehicle while attempting to exit onto Hwy. 157 in Cullman. Both suspects attempted to flee on foot when officers apprehended the vehicle's passenger, who was later identified as Christopher Sean Davis. Cullman Police alerted the public to a suspect at large on Friday, noting he should be treated as though he were armed and dangerous.
Davis was charged with two counts of robbery and is currently being detained at the Madison County Jail, pending a $60,000 bond.
On Monday Captain Lamar Anderson, with MPD, said the suspect still at-large has been identified, but law enforcement has not released his name. Anderson said authorities believe he is no longer in the Cullman area and will face similar charges to Davis once apprehended.