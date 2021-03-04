Buettner Brothers Lumber Company is celebrating its 130 years in business with a contest to redesign the artwork on their well-known Buettner Benches. The company is inviting high school seniors and juniors to participate in the contest.
"We are seeking two separate designs," said manager Jackie Whilhite. "One design for a standard bench and one design for a 130- year in business limited edition."
He said the company began discussing a redesign for the benches to celebrate its 130th anniversary next year. "We wanted to get some of the students involved," he said. So they came up with a contest.
All high school seniors involved in art, wood shop, mill shop, carpentry, design and drafting or vocational schools are invited to participate in the contest for the standard bench design.
Current high school juniors involved in art, wood shop, mill shop, carpentry, design and drafting or vocational schools who will become seniors for the 2021-2022 school year are invited participate in the contest for 130-year anniversary bench design.
"We would like to invite the participating students to visit Buettner Brothers and look at our Bench wall to see all the former designs produced throughout the years in order to gain insight to what Buettner Brothers is looking to achieve with the redesign," said Wilhite.
The prospective submitted designs will be screened and a winner will be chosen by owners Jimmy Barnes and John McPhillips Sr.
The winner of each contest will receive a $250 award and each participating school will receive a newly designed bench for their campus when production is started.
The company has set design standards for the contest. The artwork design for version 1 must include:
- Buettner Brothers Lumber Co.
- 256-734-4221
- EST. 1892
- Cullman, AL
- All benches will incorporate Buettner Green as a base color.
- Red needs to be incorporated into the design. Currently it is shadowing the white letters.
- The platform sizes for the designs are 9.25” width and 48” length.
The artwork design must include for version 2:
- Buettner Brothers Lumber Co.
- 256-734-4221
- EST. 1892
- Cullman, AL
- 130-year anniversary logo
- All benches will incorporate Buettner Green as a base color.
- White Lettering.
- Red needs to be incorporated into the design. Currently it is shadowing the white letters.
- The platform sizes for the designs are 9.25” width and a 48” length.
All entries are due by April 4.
Entries should me emailed to jwilhite@buettnerbros.com or dropped off at the Mill Shop office located at 700 7th Ave SW Cullman, AL 35055.
