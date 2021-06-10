Cullman, AL (35055)

Today

Showers and thundershowers this morning, then overcast during the afternoon with occasional rain. High near 80F. Winds SW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 90%. Localized flooding is possible..

Tonight

Scattered thunderstorms this evening becoming more widespread overnight. Low 69F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 60%. Locally heavy rainfall possible.