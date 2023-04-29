Cullman, AL (35055)

Today

A mix of clouds and sun during the morning will give way to cloudy skies this afternoon. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible late. High 76F. Winds light and variable..

Tonight

A steady rain this evening. Showers continuing overnight. Thunder possible. Low 54F. Winds NNW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70%.