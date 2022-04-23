Republican gatherings in Cullman will have one less smile; one less friendly face, and one less distinctively humorous voice with the recent passing of Dave Ozment.
A longtime mainstay of conservative local politics and an energetic contributor to projects and causes that enriched the wider community, Ozment died earlier this month following a brief illness. He was 80 years old.
A tall, white-haired man who never seemed to stop smiling, Ozment was a gregarious and personable figure, and for decades remained a reliable presence at local GOP events. Thanks to his wide, hard-to-miss grin and endearing propensity for cracking jokes and shaking hands, his rare absence from a Republican function was usually as conspicuous as his being there.
Dave’s close friends, in fact, say that’s just the kind of outgoing and upbeat demeanor he carried all the time — not only to GOP happenings, but to the local volunteer efforts he steered and supported, regardless of where its beneficiaries’ party lines were drawn.
“The big thing to remember about Dave is that he always used his abilities to help others,” says local insurance agent Bill Floyd, who first met Ozment in 1977 when Ozment, an Oklahoma native, dropped by with an insurance inquiry.
“He was actually the engine behind the construction of the poultry house at the Foundry Farm. He helped them get the chickens and get them growing, and stayed deeply involved, using his expertise to advise and train their people on everything from poultry medication to feed and nourishment. It’s amazing, the total amount of labor and money and chickens that were donated to the Foundry at Dave’s efforts.”
Along with Floyd and others, longtime Cullman pharmacist Wells Turner is part of a close-knit group of like-minded friends who routinely get together for breakfast at the Busy Bee Café.
“I knew Dave from church before, but I started eating breakfast with those guys when I retired in 2011 — first at the Cracker Barrel and then later at the Busy Bee,” says Turner. “I can tell you this about Dave: He had a servant’s heart. He was in charge of the local Samaritan’s Purse Shoebox Ministry every year for the whole county through his involvement as a member at Christ Covenant church, spearheading the Christmas shoebox program just as he spearheaded the poultry house at the Foundry.”
“A week or so before he died, Dave took me and Wells out to the Foundry Farm to see the new church building that they’re building; a place for their clients and families to worship on the property,” adds Floyd. “It’s under construction now. Dave was still going strong and very enthusiastic about that project, helping them to raise money for the building’s construction. He just had a very devoted interest in the Foundry’s success. That’s just the way he was with all the things he tried to do for his community.”
For decades, Ozment was a leader in Republican politics, charing the local party as Floyd’s successor in the early 2000s before later serving on the state executive committee. He remained involved as an executive committee member at the county level, and had an instinct, says Floyd, for vetting local candidates who best represent the party’s interests.
“He and I agreed on a lot of conservative issues, and we’d always discuss the candidates who were coming up. Well when it came to the actual candidates, we didn’t always agree on them,” jokes Floyd. “But it was Dave who ended up being right about them most of the time.”
Born in Holdenville, Oklahoma, Ozment married his longtime sweetheart Phyllis Buckhanon before moving to Alabama, where he eventually partnered with Dr. George Ingram in a business that specialized in poultry nutrition and care. “He and Phyllis were in same grade together in high school,” says Floyd, “and they were married and stayed together for more than 60 years.”
“Dave didn’t meet a stranger,” says Turner. “He could talk to anybody, and more times than not, he did. He and Phyllis did a lot of world traveling on cruise ships, and they really just knew how to live a full life. He was interested in issues that mattered: He was actually a great and pretty diligent letter writer to newspapers like The Cullman Times.
“The way I would describe Dave to people who didn’t have the privilege of knowing him is this,” says Floyd: “He was a very outgoing, friendly individual to all people — not just to his friends, but to everyone he came in contact with. He loved his Lord, he loved his family, he loved his church and his country — and his actions demonstrated that continually, right up until the very end of his life.”
