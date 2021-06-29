Haynes to appear on ‘Ask a Farmer’ TV segment

Cullman County cattle farmer Ben Haynes of Haynes Farm will receive statewide and national exposure with a feature on Simply Southern TV. Haynes will answer questions from viewers during a special “Ask A Farmer” segment focused on beef cattle.
The show will premiere locally on July 4 on WBMA-TV 33/40 in Birmingham at 6:30 a.m. and will be rebroadcast on national cable network RFD-TV the following Wednesday at 3 p.m. Central time.
“Ben Haynes is an excellent farmer, and he has a lot of knowledge he can share with everyday consumers who want to know more about how beef cattle are raised,” said Simply Southern TV co-host Kevin Worthington. “If you’ll tune in, I’m sure you’ll learn a thing or two.”
Viewers can also catch the show on WAFF-TV 48 in Huntsville on Sundays at 9 a.m.
Simply Southern TV is a 30-minute show that celebrates Alabama’s farmers, gardeners, makers, rural communities and one-of-a-kind destinations. Episodes are also available on the show’s website at SimplySouthernTV.net and segments can be viewed at Facebook.com/SimplySouthernTV.
