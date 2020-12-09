Still farming.
That was the theme of the Alabama Farmers Federation’s 99th annual meeting in Montgomery Dec. 6-7 where members of the state’s largest farm organization gathered to elect leaders, discuss policy and chart a path into the next century.
COVID-19 brought many changes to the meeting. Programs were shortened, members practiced social distancing and wore protective masks, however, Federation business continued in many ways as it has for nearly a century.
In addition to elections for Federation state officers and board members, elections also were held for the Women’s Leadership and Young Farmers state committees.
Lydia Haynes of Cullman County was reelected vice chair of the Alabama Farmers Federation State Women’s Leadership Committee during the Alabama Farmers Federation 99th annual meeting in Montgomery Dec. 6. She was also reelected to represent Region 1, which includes Blount, Cherokee, Colbert, Cullman, DeKalb, Etowah, Franklin, Jackson, Lauderdale, Lawrence, Limestone, Madison, Marion, Marshall, Morgan and Winston counties.
Thirty-six counties were recognized with a County Award of Excellence for Federation activities including Cullman, Blount and Winston counties.
In the opening general session of the meeting, Bill Alverson, former assistant dean of the Auburn University College of Agriculture received the Service To Agriculture Award, the highest honor given by the Federation.
The meeting concluded with the announcement of plans for the organization’s centennial celebration that will culminate at the Federation’s 100th annual meeting Dec. 5-6, 2021 in Montgomery.
