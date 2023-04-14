, seated, of Fairview were named the 2023 Farm of Distinction winner by the Alabama Farm-City Committee on Thursday in Birmingham. They will represent the state in the Southeastern Farmer of the Year contest at the Sunbelt Ag Expo in Moultrie, Georgia, this fall. As the winner, the Cullman County farmers received an engraved farm sign from Alfa Insurance and the Alabama Farmers Federation; a John Deere Gator from John Deere, TriGreen and SunSouth; a $1,000 gift certificate from Alabama Farmers Cooperative (AFC); and a $1,000 check from First South Farm Credit. Standing, from left, are First South’s Joseph Fureigh; SunSouth’s Neal Stanford; TriGreen’s Lynne Morton and Kelsey Faivre; AFC’s Tiffany Lester; and Alfa and Federation President Jimmy Parnell.