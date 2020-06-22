Nathan Haynes, a local business owner, has announced that he will be seeking Place 4 on the Cullman City School Board.
Haynes started his own business, Haynes Auto Detail, while still in high school where he still serves today as its owner.
According to a press release, being a local small business owner and going straight into the workforce upon graduation, Haynes has seen the struggles of students with the same ambition to own their own business. That’s why he believes it’s time for change on the City School Board, and that the Board is in need of new ideas and a younger mindset.
He said one priority that needs to be addressed is better spending habit. Haynes employs seven workers, many who are still students in the Cullman City School System. "We need to ensure that all campuses are receiving equal treatment when the new budget is proposed," he said in a press release, adding that this is something that he feels hasn’t been done it quite a while.
As a school board member, Haynes also believes in making it a priority to keep graduates in Cullman after they graduate and to build our local workforce. "We see many students looking to go into business moving to other markets such as Birmingham, Huntsville, etc. and it’s time that we keep them in Cullman."
Some of Haynes' accomplishments include opening his own successful business and being recognized as Cullman’s small business of the month, staying involved in the local community service projects, providing jobs for many students just entering the workforce and showing young people all around the city that a successful company can be built from the ground up in Cullman.
Place 4 is currently held by Jason Neal.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.