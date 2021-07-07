After taking things online during a COVID-19 year, the North Alabama Agriplex is getting set to bring its Harvest to Home fundraising dinner back for an in-person evening of locally-sourced food and fun at the Wallace State Community College campus.
For this, its 7th year, the annual event is selling a limited batch of 150 tickets to ensure compliance with self-imposed social distancing measures. Both corporate tables and individual tickets are available, and can be purchased in advance via the nonprofit organization’s website at agriplex.org.
Agriplex director Rachel Dawsey said this year’s dinner will maintain the tradition of serving a full menu of locally and regionally-sourced foods. “We’re working with chef Aaron Nichols from the culinary department at Wallace State this year,” she said. “He is serving as our head chef, and we’ll be sourcing our foods locally, when possible, and definitely from throughout Alabama where we can’t locate something in Cullman County.
“We’re still finalizing our menu, but we know we’ll be featuring some things already — like peaches, and a dessert that’s going to be a flambéed sweet potato cheesecake. We’re pretty excited about that. We’re also looking to do a salad this year that’s more of a local take on Texas caviar, rather than traditional greens. For some items, we may have to reach out and source our food from across the state, but we want all of our main ingredients to be sourced within Alabama.”
Also making an on-site return is the accompanying silent auction, which will open to guests before the dinner begins and feature an array of locally-made crafts and gift packages.
Dawsey said she expects tickets to the dinner to sell out due to the limited seating. The theme for this year’s dinner is “Harvest to Home: Celebrating Alabama’s State Vegetable, the Sweet Potato,” and the event will take place on Aug. 26 at 6 p.m. Tickets are now on sale; visit agriplex.org for more information, as well as to stay current on all the July events and hands-on classes happening at the organization’s west Cullman headquarters.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.