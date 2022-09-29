Even as the North Alabama Agriplex has remained busy through two years of pandemic-induced tumult, COVID-19 has twice scuttled the nonprofit’s annual Harvest to Home dinner — the signature early-autumn fundraiser that puts a local, home-grown touch on haute cuisine.
That won’t be the case this time, though, as the Agriplex sets the table this evening for the return of Harvest to Home at its regular venue on the campus of Wallace State Community College. Tickets for this year’s event have all but sold out, an optimistic signal that the fundraiser is off to auspicious start as the Agriplex mounts a campaign to fund $2.5 million in capital improvement projects.
For those who’ve gotten their tickets and are headed to the dinner this evening, the atmosphere will be a pleasant blend of come-as-you-are casual and formally fancy — at least with the food, which is where chef Aaron Nichols and students from the Wallace State Culinary Pride program take their turn to shine. The menu will be curated to feature produce raised in and around Cullman County, with musical entertainment provided by local favorite the Cotton Pickin’ Kids.
Funds raised from the dinner will help kick-start the Agriplex’s plans for a new administrative building and community hub, including a new demonstration area and teaching kitchen as well as office space at its current Cullman campus on Tally Ho Street. The initiative — dubbed the “New Home for the Harvest Campaign” — seeks to raise $2.5 million over the next year, with plans for the new addition to be revealed at the dinner this evening.
As in the dinner’s pre-pandemic years, the 2022 Harvest to Home event will be held at the Dr. William F. Peinhardt Conference Center inside the School of Nursing and Center for Science building on the Wallace State campus.
Here’s a look at all the classes and events the Agriplex has on tap for the month of October:
Adult Programs
Oct. 4 at 6 p.m. — Living Landscapes: Beginning Beekeeping
Alabama Beekeepers Association President Phillip Garrison will share the basics of DIY beekeeping. Cost is $10 per person; registration is required.
Oct. 13 at 6 p.m. — Heritage Skills: Pass-along Plants
Learn about the Southern tradition of pass-along plants — those that many own, but typically aren’t found in gardening stores. This course will emphasize propagation and proper care for indoor and outdoor plants, and includes a pass-along plant swap. Cost is $10 per person; registration is required.
Oct. 17 at 6 p.m. — Adult Sewing: Casserole Carrying Case
Be prepared for those holiday meal gatherings by making a new carrying cover for your favorite casserole dish. Cost is $10 per person; registration is required (This class is limited to 14 participants.)
Oct. 19 at noon — Lunch & Learn: Open Fire Cooking
Come share a meal at this free class while learning about fun and fulfilling ways to prepare delicious food over an open flame. Call ahead to reserve your seat (and your lunch).
Kids’ Programs
Oct. 1 at 9 a.m. — Farm Kids Club: Pollinator Garden
Kids ages 5 and up will explore the Agriplex’s pollinator gardens, and get to take home their own sampling of plants from the gardens. Cost is $10 per child, with a maximum cost of $20 per family; registration is required.
Oct. 6 at noon — Heritage Homeschool (Secondary): Growing a Tea Garden
From planting to harvesting, this class will teach students all about drying and tasting their own perfect cup of homemade tea. Cost is $10 per student, with a maximum cost of $20 per family; registration is required.
Oct. 11 (Holly Pond) & Oct. 18 (Cullman) — Library Storytime: Pumpkins
Bring your child to the Guy Hunt Library at Holly Pond (10:30 a.m.) on Oct. 11, or to the Cullman County Public Library (10 a.m.) on Oct. 18 for a fun hour of reading about the vine-ripened fruit that makes autumn special.
Oct. 13 at 9 a.m. — Heritage Homeschool (Elementary): Raptors 101
This live bird of prey program teaches students to recognize raptors and learn about their behavior and measures to conserve their habitats and populations. Kids ages K-12 will get to see trained raptors up close with Andrew Arnold of the Alabama Wildlife Center. Cost is $15 per child, with a $30 maximum per family; registration is required.
Oct. 14 at 10 a.m. — Little Farmers: Spiders Aren’t Scary
Learn to take the spooky out of spiders, while discovering how your eight-legged friends work hidden wonders around the farm. Cost is $5 per child (ages 3-5); registration is required.
Visit the Agriplex online at www.agriplex.org to stay up to date on all the programs the nonprofit offers, as well as find instructions on how to register for the program of your choice.