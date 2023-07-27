The Depot Days Festival rolls into Hartselle Sept. 16, bringing a day of family-friendly fun and entertainment to the historic depot and downtown area. Hosted by the Hartselle Area Chamber of Commerce and presented by Decatur Morgan Hospital, the free event is the city’s largest event and is a tribute to the railroad industry and its contribution to Hartselle and the North Alabama region.
Now in its 42nd year, the Depot Days Festival gets underway at 8 a.m. with activities lasting throughout the day until 4 p.m. Activities include an art show, craft vendors, a tractor and engine show, a car, truck and motorcycle show and live music. There will also be food vendors and a variety of fun and games for children.
Each year, the Depot Days Festival rolls into Hartselle on the third Saturday in September and takes place at 110 Railroad Street SW and surrounding streets in downtown Hartselle. Hours are 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Admission is free. For more information on the Depot Days Festival, visit www.HartselleDepotDays.com or call the Hartselle Area Chamber of Commerce at 256-773-4370.
The City of Hartselle was established in 1870 as a site considered strategic alongside the South and North Alabama Railroad (later the L&N) which began construction through the area in 1869 in an effort to connect the mineral rich areas in the southern part of the state with major shipping areas in north Alabama.