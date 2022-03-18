Cullman Regional celebrated the official opening of Hartselle Health Park with a ribbon-cutting ceremony attended by friends and supporters of the health system. The facility fully opened its services in November 2021, however, the official ceremony was postponed due to high rates of COVID-19 in the community.
“We’re incredibly proud of Hartselle Health Park and the ability it gives Cullman Regional to provide much-needed local access to quality healthcare,” said James Clements, Cullman Regional CEO. “Our health system is committed to meeting the healthcare needs of all the communities we serve.”
The newly constructed portion of the health park was built by Eidson and Associates, Incorporated and is almost 18 thousand square feet. It houses a state-of-the-art imaging center that offers CT, MRI, ultrasound, 3D mammography and X-ray capabilities. It also includes an urgent care center that operates seven days a week. Additionally, Hartselle Health Park offers occupational health services and a physician clinic where specialists from Cullman Regional’s employed physician group offer appointments for a variety of medical specialties including orthopedics, general surgery, gynecology, cardiology, primary care, psychiatry and pulmonology.
“The Hartselle community has been great to work with as we planned, built and opened Hartselle Health Park,” said Lisa Courtney, Cullman Regional vice-president of Physician Services. “We look forward to being a part of such a special community and serving Hartselle and Morgan County residents.”
