The Cullman City School Board will see a mix of old faces and new ones in the fall after Tuesday night’s election.
Newcomer Cheryl Harrison will take her place on the board in November after running a successful campaign against Scott Sessions for Place 3. The seat was left empty after Lee Powell did not seek re-election.
Harrison received 1,896, (57.2 percent) votes to beat out Sessions, who received 1,420 (42.8 percent) votes.
“I am very honored that the people have allowed me to help lead the city schools forward,” Harrison said. “Thanks to everyone who came out and voted.”
Incumbents Chris Branham and Jason Neal will return to the board after successfully fending off challengers for Places 2 and 4 on the board.
Neal received 2,102 (64.5 percent) of the votes to secure a victory over challenger Nathan Haynes, who received 1,159 (35.5 percent) of the vote.
Branham garnered 2,157 (66.2 percent) votes against the 1,099 (33.8 percent) votes earned by Nick Dumas.
“I feel good,” Branham said. “I’m proud of our community and I’m looking forward to the next four years.”
Another new face, Amy Carter, will also be joining the board after she ran unopposed for Place 5, and Place 1 incumbent Joey Orr ran unopposed for her re-election.
