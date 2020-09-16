Cullman Regional Airport Manager Ben Harrison has been selected for the next Leadership Alabama class.
He will join a slate of business leaders, public servants and others for Leadership Alabama’s Class XXXI for 2020-2021.
“Leadership Alabama is an organization comprised of our state’s most accomplished and forward-thinking leaders who share a strong commitment in serving the people of Alabama,” said Gordon Martin, Leadership Alabama’s board chair. “The outstanding members of Class XXXI continue that legacy. We need strong leadership now more than ever as we push Alabama to live up to its immense potential and offer all of her citizens the opportunity to maximize theirs.”
Leadership Alabama gives established leaders across Alabama exposure to the broader fabric of the state. It develops a network of relationships and provide a structure for this network to seek mutual understanding of problems and priorities for Alabama’s future. Leadership Alabama encourages its members to act, individually and in concert, to move Alabama forward to help our state reach its full potential.
Harrison has been with the airport since 2012 and was promoted to manager in 2014. He said he’s looking forward to making connections with his fellow classmates and building a network of people he can reach out to with problems and challenges. “Anytime you get involved in an organization, if you don’t get something out of it it’s because you’re not putting enough into it,” he said. “I’m looking forward to having that network of people to talk to and to bounce ideas of off.”
Since its founding in 1990, over 1,500 citizen leaders in Alabama have participated in the Leadership Alabama program. Members are selected based on their leadership abilities, career accomplishments, volunteer activities, contributions to their communities and commitment to help shape a better Alabama.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.