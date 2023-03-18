Stephen Briscoe, an 8th grader from Hanceville Middle School, won the 2023 Alabama Spelling Bee Saturday night in Birmingham by correctly spelling the word SCHNELL. Briscoe advances to the Scripps National Spelling Bee in Washington.
This is the second Cullman County Spelling Bee winner to advance to the national competition since 2019 when St. Paul's Lutheran School student Carter Daily represented Cullman County.
Preliminaries will begin on Tuesday, May 28 and conclude with the finals on Friday, June 1.