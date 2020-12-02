Planning around the coronavirus pandemic has been a touch-and-go affair for local leaders, amid shifting case counts and a raft of state-mandated public health orders. But with only days to go, Santa’s still fully on board to help head up the annual Cullman County Christmas Parade.
Set to kick off at Hanceville this Saturday, the parade will still cover its customary route down U.S. Highway 31, beginning at Wallace State Community College and ending near Commercial Street in downtown Hanceville. Hanceville officials have kept an eye on public health advisories since approving the parade back in October, and feel confident that the outdoors setting — and a little cooperation from all who attend — will send everyone home in the Christmas spirit.
“We’ve gotten good support from the community, and from people who really want the parade to go on, and we’re happy to have an outdoors event where people can participate,” said Hanceville mayor Kenneth Nail. “We just ask that everyone wear their masks and use common sense. We want it to be a great day for everyone.”
The parade begins at 12 p.m., and will feature marching bands from across Cullman County, as well as a holiday-themed lineup of floats. But it’s not the only Christmas event Hanceville has planned this weekend.
On Friday, the city will host its annual Tinsel Trail Christmas Tree lighting ceremony at Veterans Park. Featuring tree displays put together by local donors, the Tinsel Trail invites guests on a walking tour around the park, free of charge, to enjoy a display of seasonal decorations that can be enjoyed anytime — but really shines brightest at night.
The tree lighting ceremony is set for Friday, Dec. 4, at 5 p.m. Following the ceremony, downtown businesses in Hanceville will open their doors into the evening for a Christmas Open House, welcoming shoppers to browse and window-shop (or, even better, do some real shopping), all in Hanceville’s historic downtown setting.
