Music is returning to Hanceville this weekend with the first of two events in the city’s Summer Concert Series, after the COVID-19 pandemic muted the publicly-sponsored summertime program by cutting short its schedule last year.
Gospel singing takes over the Hanceville Civic Center on Saturday with “King’s Gold,” a double-billed concert that will feature the North Carolina-based Kingsmen Quartet along with Gold City, which hails from Gadsden.
First formed in 1956, The Kingsmen Quartet has featured a rotating lineup of award-winning musicians over the decades, and holds the distinction of becoming the first group to ever record a live performance at Nashville’s Grand Ole Opry. Gold City also has enjoyed a long and high-profile following among Southern Gospel music lovers, having formed in 1980 from the members of existing groups and rotated new singers into a consistently busy touring schedule.
The concert kicks off at 5 p.m. Saturday at Hanceville City Hall; tickets can be purchased ahead of time at eventbrite.com or at the door for $15 apiece.
In September, the second event in Hanceville’s Summer Concert Series brings a classic country-rock and blues vibe to Veterans Memorial Park, where Confederate Railroad — originally slated to appear last year before the pandemic scuttled the event — will headline the Hanceville Music Festival.
True to its billing, the festival will feature a full evening of music, starting off with Willie Underwood and continuing with the Tommy Crowder Band, before Confederate Railroad takes the stage at approximately 9 p.m.
Unlike Saturday’s Gospel-themed concert, September’s Hanceville Music Festival will permit the sale of alcoholic beverages at the venue; tickets are available now at eventbrite.com and range from a $20 per-person general admission pass to a $40 per-person VIP pass (which must be purchased online ahead of time). Remaining tickets will be sold at the door on a first-come basis for $30 apiece.
