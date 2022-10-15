Heavy commercial vehicles in Hanceville that venture away from Alabama Highway 91 or U.S. Highway 31 will soon have to clear each trip with the city — or face a $500 fine, along with the possibility of footing the repair bill for any damages.
At its regular meeting Thursday, the Hanceville City Council adopted a new “heavy hauling” ordinance to regulate commercial motor carrier and truck traffic along Hanceville’s residential streets. The council approved the new ordinance on a 5-1 vote, with council member Kim Brown casting the lone vote against the measure.
Under the new municipal law, any heavy commercial vehicle — defined in the ordinance as “any three- or greater axle vehicle, any dual-axle vehicle, and dual-axle tandem, rear tire vehicle, or vehicle with a load rating greater than 20,000 gross vehicle weight” — must be permitted on a case-by-case basis to traverse the city’s streets. Single trip permits will cost $30, round trip permits will cost $50, and 30-day permits will cost $75, and must be obtained through the city clerk’s office.
The ordinance carves out a number of exemptions for commercial and agricultural vehicle traffic that would be unduly disrupted by the new rules, including exemptions for courier delivery, access to and from an operator’s home location in the city, and any vehicle (including trailers) exclusively used for agriculture.
Mayor Kenneth Nail said the intent of the ordinance is to curb the use of Hanceville’s residential streets as throughways and short cuts for heavy commercial traffic, and isn’t aimed at vehicle operators whose business takes them to — rather than through — the city.
In addition to a per-infraction penalty of $500, a vehicle operator the city holds responsible for causing street damage may be “held liable for repair and/or the cost for repair,” according to the ordinance, though it makes no provision for how an operator’s culpability is to be determined.
In other business at its regular meeting, the council:
- Recognized, in partnership with the Hanceville Historical Preservation Commission, Hanceville resident Norman Boone for “helping to preserve the tangible aspects of the heritage that has shaped us as a people,” while noting that Boone “has completed extensive research on the history of Hanceville and gone to great lengths to preserve and promote” its history.
Set
- a public hearing for 5:30 p.m. on Oct. 27 for a request made by the new ownership of Lupe’s restaurant for an on-premises alcohol license, on the recommendation of the city’s Alcohol Review Committee. The city’s alcohol ordinance requires that new owners of existing businesses which sell alcohol obtain a new, separate license from the one that afforded the previous owner the same privilege.
Approved
- a request from the Hanceville Civitan Club to close local streets for the Cullman County Christmas parade, to be held in Hanceville on Dec. 3.
Approved the naming of a new street on the city’s east side, designating a road intersecting with Alabama Highway 91 as “Progress Way NE.” The roadway currently isn’t
- paved, but is slated for future finishing to accommodate two new industries that will be serviced by the new street.
- Adopted a current Hazard Mitigation plan, which establishes requisite guidelines for seeking federal reimbursement, should the city sustain a disaster that elicits an emergency funding request to the Federal Emergency Management Agency.
- Approved the surplus of two 2021 Chevrolet Tahoe vehicles (one from the police department; the other from the fire department), as well as the purchase of two new 2023 replacements. Nail noted that favorable bid rates, combined with a robust secondary automotive market, allows the city to generate a profit from the sale of each late-model used vehicle.
- Approved a repair invoice for work done on the fire department’s ladder truck.
- Reappointed Shirley Burden to a three-year term in the Place One seat of the Hanceville Historical Preservation Commission.
- Reappointed Eddie Burkart to a three-year term in the Place Three seat of the Hanceville Zoning Board of Adjustments.
- Approved the minutes of the council’s Sept. 22 regular meeting.
The city’s next regular council meeting will be held Thursday, Oct. 27 at 5:30 p.m. in the council meeting room of the Hanceville City Hall. A 5 p.m. public work session will precede the meeting.