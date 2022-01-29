HANCEVILLE — The Hanceville community will come together next week to commemorate the life of a local police officer who passed away following a protracted illness complicated by COVID-19.
Hanceville police Lt. Kevin Pounders died on Jan. 22 after suffering a stroke while in the hospital. Pounders had first been admitted to UAB in October of last year, and remained hospitalized for more than three months until his death last weekend.
“It’s been a tough time for his family and for our officers here,” said Hanceville mayor Kenneth Nail, who announced next week’s “Commemoration of Life” gathering in Pounders’ honor, which will be held at the Hanceville Civic Center. “Officer Pounders was well liked in our community and on the police force, and it’s very tragic that we have lost a good officer and a good man.”
Pounders’ condition had seemed to improve in October after his initial hospitalization. After being placed on a ventilator and sustained while unconscious on an ECMO [life support] device, he appeared to be on the way to recovery before sustaining additional health complications.
“He was hospitalized in the fall, and he never left the hospital,” said Hanceville police chief Bob Long. “He was sick for a long time. Our hearts go out to his family and to everyone in our community who knew and loved Lt. Pounders.”
Pounders’ funeral was held on Jan. 28 in Gardendale. The Celebration of Life event for Pounders will take place at 2 p.m. on Friday, Feb. 4 at the Hanceville Civic Center. The general public is welcome to attend.
Nail said that city employees who wish to participate will be allowed to leave work early on Feb. 4. “It’s the best way that we know to honor him, by coming together as a community and celebrating his life among friends,” said Nail. “We’re just asking that you keep him and all of his family in your prayers.”
Pounders had worked with the Hanceville Police Department for four years. He had worked in law enforcement for more than two decades. He began his career at Hanceville as a patrol officer before moving into the department’s investigative unit, where he had worked for the past two years before falling ill last year.
