HANCEVILLE — Hanceville already has benefitted from special project funds through the state’s Rebuild Alabama program, using a $250,000 award to resurface and revamp drainage along main local artery Commercial Street thanks to paving upgrades made last year.
The total cost for that project tallied $325,000, including a $75,000 contribution from the city, and the work, which smoothed the ride for nearby church and school traffic, was completed last summer. Now the city is eyeing how to stretch the gas tax-funded program’s regular annual allotment of funds; money which won’t approach the six-figure infusion awarded for the Commercial Street work — though still substantial enough to require some advance planning.
At its regular meeting this week, the Hanceville City Council approved a measure to target Hopewell Road on the city’s north end as its 2023 Rebuild Alabama project. Hopewell Road won’t receive a full resurfacing, though: Instead, the city plans to use its expected Rebuild Alabama allotment of approximately $48,000 to repair and patch distressed portions of the road, which runs from Alabama Highway 91 on its south end to County Road 599 near Hopewell Cemetery on its north end.
In other business at its regular meeting, the council:
- Held a first reading of an ordinance to regulate and enforce an ordinance that would impose restrictions on heavy hauling through traffic on municipal streets, not to include state and federal roads Alabama Highway 91 and U.S. Highway 31. The ordinance is intended to curb street damage incurred by high-weight commercial vehicles, and will come up for a second reading and be subject to approval by the council, at its next regular meeting.
- Approved an event request to hold a “Christmas on Commercial” holiday event from 8 a.m. until 5 p.m. on Nov. 19 along Commercial Street downtown, in conjunction with the city’s Downtown Merchants Association. The event will close a portion of the street to vehicle traffic in order to afford pedestrian use of the area as local stores take part in the themed Christmas outing, which falls on the same day as the city’s annual tree lighting later in the evening at Veterans Park.
- Declared surplus a 2018 Dodge Ram truck, which the city will sell at profit to reinvest in a newer 2022 model.
- Approved the minutes of the council’s Sept. 8 regular council meeting.
The next regular council meeting will be held Oct. 13 at 5:30 p.m. in the council meeting room of Hanceville City Hall. A 5 p.m. public work session will precede the meeting at the same location.