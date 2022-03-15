HANCEVILLE — The city of Cullman’s Spring Cleanup is underway this week, but it’s not the only local effort during the month of March extending a helping hand to residents looking to offload their oversized trash.
Hanceville will hold its annual citywide yard sale on Friday, March 25 and Saturday, March 26, followed by a free landfill pickup week beginning Monday, March 28 that offers free disposal for all the unwanted large leftovers that didn’t find a new home during the yard sale.
The city is waiving yard sale permit fees for the two yard sale days, and curbside pickup of large trash — household items like beds, sofas, and appliances — will be free during the following week for residential municipal sanitation customers.
Residents will have most of the week to get their large items out to the curb: City officials are asking that all large items to be hauled away are placed out on the curb beside the street (but not in the street) by 6 a.m. on Thursday, March 31.
As always, hazardous materials and construction debris are not allowed as part of the cleanup, and won’t be hauled away. That means residents should make their own separate arrangements to dispose of things like paint, oil, dirt, concrete, brick, rock, pesticides, and tires.
One way to do that is by taking advantage of the Cullman County Sanitation department’s annual free dump event, which allows residential customers to bring their unwanted materials to the Cullman County landfill and dispose of them free of charge. County commission chairman Jeff Clemons said Monday that the county plans to hold this year’s free dump in May, with additional details to be announced soon.
