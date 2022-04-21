The ‘Rowdy Bunch’ at Hanceville Senior Center couldn’t wait to open up the doors to their new facility on April 5th.
“This is the day we have been waiting for,” said Marie Ball, a member of the Hanceville Senior Center. “We can’t wait to show off our new facility. We really love being here.”
Carol Argo, another active member, said she was proud of the new facility and being a part of such a great group of senior adults.
“We always have a great time of food and fellowship,” said Argo. “I am just so thankful we have a place to come every day that gives us an opportunity to learn new things and make new friends.”
The Hanceville seniors officially moved into their new building at the start of 2022.
And since the new center opened, Fowler said they have seen several new faces join them.
One of them, Fred Arceneaux, just started several weeks ago because he wanted to get out of the house and do something fun.
“And since I have been coming, I really enjoy it,” Arceneaux said. “It’s really a great place to make new friends.”
Jean Bybee, who just moved to Hanceville, agreed with her new friend that the senior center was a great place to go every day.
“There is just so much to do,” she said. ‘And this is a really nice new facility.”
The new center was made possible by a $250,000 Community Development Block Grant (CDBG) to build the 2,500 square foot facility.
The CDBG program, according to Hanceville Mayor Kenneth Nail, is administered by the Alabama Department of Economic and Community Affairs (ADECA) utilizing funds from the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development.
Weather didn’t permit the ribbon cutting to take place outside in front of the new senior center.
Lt. Gov. Will Ainsworth was present to speak to the seniors as well as Senator Garlan Gudger.
“I am so thankful to be here today in this beautiful facility,” said Ainsworth. “Things like the senior center are so much more than just a building. What makes senior centers throughout the state so important are the activities, the food program, the fellowship, the connections, the classes and all types of activities that go into making a senior center a part of the community.”
Senator Gudger, R-Cullman and District 11 State Rep. Randall Shedd, R-Fairview both thanked the leaders of ADECA, the City of Hanceville, the Cullman County Commission and others in the state delegation of Hanceville, the Cullman County Commission and others in the state delegation for working so well together to secure funding for the new senior center.
Cullman County Associate Commissioners Kerry Watson and Garry Marchman presented a check for $25,000 to provide additional help on the project. The City of Hanceville contributed $50,000 toward the center.
The new building was designed by local architect Tim Burney, who was also present for the ribbon cutting.
The new building includes a covered pick-up and drop-off area, a gas fireplace and sitting area, an exercise room, new stainless kitchen, a classroom area and a large dining and activity area.
The building will also open into the park, which will allow the incorporation of outdoor activities.
Burney said, “I think that’s one of the best aspects of this new center. They will be able to enjoy both the new indoor facilities and outdoor activities.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.