This year’s Hee Haw senior variety show at Hanceville won’t be the same without Terrell Dobbins, right, the Grandpa Jones actor who passed away last month after the group had begun rehearsing for their upcoming April 30 production. Pictured with Dobbins is Jolene Hammick of Hayden, who’s portrayed Minnie Pearl in every performance since the show’s 2019 beginnings.