HANCEVILLE — A year after learning of its first-ever road funding project under the gas tax-powered Rebuild Alabama program, Hanceville’s drive down Commercial Street is now a whole lot less bumpy.
The high-traffic stretch of Commercial Street that bisects the city’s downtown area is freshly smoothed, thanks to a $250,000 award via the Rebuild Alabama infrastructure program that the city secured last year.
With approximately $75,000 in additional funding from the city, the $325,000 project eliminated drainage issues, resurfaced the road, and upgraded pedestrian features for ADA compliance along the curbsides and crosswalks where the road runs east of downtown and past nearby churches and Hanceville public schools.
The Rebuild Alabama Act grant, which originally was prepared and submitted by the North Central Alabama Regional Council of Governments (NARCOG), received vocal support from local legislators, said Hanceville mayor Kenneth Nail.
“We really appreciate the diligent work of Senator Garlan Gudger and Representative Randall Shedd in assisting with us getting this money,” said Nail.
“Honestly, without them, we probably would not have gotten the funding for this project. And it has really paid off, because Commercial Street’s nice now. You don’t even bounce over the manhole covers anymore. People will notice that it’s made a big difference.”
Though the city may have to wait until the Commercial Street project’s paperwork has been closed out, Nail said he and the city council already are weighing other road projects that might qualify for future Rebuild Alabama funds.
“As soon as that next cycle comes open, we’ll definitely be looking for more money,” he said. “The Rebuild Alabama program has already been good for us.”
